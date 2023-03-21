US Nominee for World Bank President Ajay Banga to Visit China Wednesday - Treasury

Ajay Banga, the US nominee for president of the World Bank, will visit China on March 22, the US Treasury Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Ajay Banga, the US nominee for president of the World Bank, will visit China on March 22, the US Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

"The US nominee for World Bank President Ajay Banga will visit Beijing, China, on March 22nd as the next stop on his global tour," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

In Beijing, Banga is scheduled to meet for discussions with the leadership of the People's Bank of China, senior government officials as well as with the president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the statement said.

Discussions will focus on how the World Bank can best meet its core development goals while addressing global challenges such as climate change, the statement added.