UrduPoint.com

US Nominee For World Bank President Ajay Banga To Visit China Wednesday - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 10:17 PM

US Nominee for World Bank President Ajay Banga to Visit China Wednesday - Treasury

Ajay Banga, the US nominee for president of the World Bank, will visit China on March 22, the US Treasury Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Ajay Banga, the US nominee for president of the World Bank, will visit China on March 22, the US Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

"The US nominee for World Bank President Ajay Banga will visit Beijing, China, on March 22nd as the next stop on his global tour," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

In Beijing, Banga is scheduled to meet for discussions with the leadership of the People's Bank of China, senior government officials as well as with the president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the statement said.

Discussions will focus on how the World Bank can best meet its core development goals while addressing global challenges such as climate change, the statement added.

Related Topics

World Bank China Visit Bank Beijing March Government Best Asia

Recent Stories

Xi Says Agreed With Putin to Increase Energy Trade ..

Xi Says Agreed With Putin to Increase Energy Trade, Expand Cooperation in Digita ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia, China to Strengthen Cooperation in SCO, BR ..

Russia, China to Strengthen Cooperation in SCO, BRICS, G20 Platforms - Xi

2 minutes ago
 Israel to Ease Entry to Jerusalem for Palestinians ..

Israel to Ease Entry to Jerusalem for Palestinians During Holy Month - Reports

2 minutes ago
 US home sales bounce in February, ending 12-month ..

US home sales bounce in February, ending 12-month slide

2 minutes ago
 Tunisia rejects 'overblown' EU warnings of collaps ..

Tunisia rejects 'overblown' EU warnings of collapse

2 minutes ago
 US Lawmaker Says Will Subpoena Blinken if Afghanis ..

US Lawmaker Says Will Subpoena Blinken if Afghanistan Withdrawal Docs Not Produc ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.