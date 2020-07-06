UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Non-Manufacturing Index Posts Record Rebound In June - Management Supply Institute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

US Non-Manufacturing Index Posts Record Rebound in June - Management Supply Institute

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) US non-manufacturing economic activity saw a record rebound in June after two consecutive months of contraction caused by measures implemented to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said in a statement on Monday.

"This is the largest single-month percentage-point increase in the NMI [Non-Manufacturing Index] since its debut in 1997," the statement said citing a reading of 57.

1 percent for the NMI.

The June NMI was 11.7 percentage points higher than the reading for May, which came in at 45.4 percent. In April, the index suffered its biggest one-month decrease, a 10.7-percent drop.

Prior to these three months, which came on the back of the novel coronavirus breakout, the NMI expanded for 122 straight months, the statement said.

The US economy shrank 5 percent in the first three months of 2020 for its sharpest decline since the Great Recession of 2008.

Related Topics

Reading April May June 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

28 minutes ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

1 hour ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive ..

1 hour ago

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan’s itinerary of England tour confirmed

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.