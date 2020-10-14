US Nonprofit Organization Honors Belarusian Opposition Figures With Freedom Award 2020
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 01:19 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The International Republican Institute, a US nonprofit organization for promoting freedom and democracy, on Wednesday honored Belarusian opposition figures Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Maria Kolesnikova and Veronika Tsepkalo with its Freedom Award.
"@IRIglobal is proud to present Tikhanovskaya, Kolesnikova, Tsepkalo and the People of #Belarus with the #FreedomAward2020," the organization wrote on Twitter.
Previous recipients of the award include US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, representatives of Hong Kong's opposition movement, and Ugandan pro-democracy lawmaker and musician Bobi Wine.
Founded in 1983, the Washington-based International Republican Institute was designated as undesirable in Russia in 2016, as it threatens the country's constitutional order and the security, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.