UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Nonprofit Organization Honors Belarusian Opposition Figures With Freedom Award 2020

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 01:19 PM

US Nonprofit Organization Honors Belarusian Opposition Figures With Freedom Award 2020

The International Republican Institute, a US nonprofit organization for promoting freedom and democracy, on Wednesday honored Belarusian opposition figures Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Maria Kolesnikova and Veronika Tsepkalo with its Freedom Award

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The International Republican Institute, a US nonprofit organization for promoting freedom and democracy, on Wednesday honored Belarusian opposition figures Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Maria Kolesnikova and Veronika Tsepkalo with its Freedom Award.

"@IRIglobal is proud to present Tikhanovskaya, Kolesnikova, Tsepkalo and the People of #Belarus with the #FreedomAward2020," the organization wrote on Twitter.

Previous recipients of the award include US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, representatives of Hong Kong's opposition movement, and Ugandan pro-democracy lawmaker and musician Bobi Wine.

Founded in 1983, the Washington-based International Republican Institute was designated as undesirable in Russia in 2016, as it threatens the country's constitutional order and the security, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Related Topics

Russia Democracy Twitter Hong Kong 2016 Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

European stock markets hesitant at open

1 minute ago

Aussie SMEs encouraged to access Asian market to b ..

1 minute ago

Death toll rises to 36 in Vietnam's floods, landsl ..

1 minute ago

Russian Navy Based in Kamchatka on Alert Amid Appr ..

1 minute ago

Over 1 mln Australians accessing mental health sup ..

11 minutes ago

DPRK leader inspects rehabilitation site in South ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.