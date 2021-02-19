UrduPoint.com
US, Nordic Nations Sign Arctic Strategy Letter For Joint Military Exercise - Air Force

Fri 19th February 2021

US, Nordic Nations Sign Arctic Strategy Letter for Joint Military Exercise - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Acting US Air Force Secretary John Roth and defense ministers from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden signed a letter of intent backing US strategy in the Arctic ahead of a joint military exercise in June, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"We have a common vision and shared set of values in upholding security and stability in the Arctic region," Roth said in the release on Thursday. "Strong, enduring relationships with our allies and partners are essential to safeguarding peace in the region.

"

The letter demonstrates continued support for the Arctic Challenge Exercise (ACE) scheduled for June 2021. Held every two years, ACE is one of Europe's largest tactical air exercises, the release said.

Sweden hosted the previous exercise in 2019, featuring 140 aircraft and 4,000 military personnel from nine participating nations, including the United States, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom, according to the release.

