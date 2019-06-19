UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, North Korea Have Not Agreed On Definition Of Denuclearization - Special Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 09:19 PM

US, North Korea Have Not Agreed on Definition of Denuclearization - Special Envoy

North Korea and the United States have not yet agreed on a definition of denuclarization, US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) North Korea and the United States have not yet agreed on a definition of denuclarization, US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said on Wednesday.

"For present, we don't have that agreed definition of what denuclearization is and we do consider that to be a very important starting point," Biegun said at an event at the Atlantic Council in Washington.

Related Topics

Washington United States North Korea Event

Recent Stories

LUMHS hospital provided treatment to around 0.7 mi ..

1 minute ago

Russia Received Invite to Attend Global Media Free ..

1 minute ago

JIT Accusations Against Russia on MH17 Crash Case ..

1 minute ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan announces 8th Interim Wage B ..

1 minute ago

Trump formally launches 2020 re-election bid; slam ..

5 minutes ago

Global Displacement Exceeds 70 Million in 2018 - U ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.