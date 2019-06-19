US, North Korea Have Not Agreed on Definition of Denuclearization - Special Envoy

North Korea and the United States have not yet agreed on a definition of denuclarization, US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said on Wednesday

"For present, we don't have that agreed definition of what denuclearization is and we do consider that to be a very important starting point," Biegun said at an event at the Atlantic Council in Washington.