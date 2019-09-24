US, North Korea May Resume Denuclearization Talks Within 2-3 Weeks - Reports

The United States and North Korea are likely to continue denuclearization talks within two or three weeks, South Korean media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The United States and North Korea are likely to continue denuclearization talks within two or three weeks, South Korean media reported on Tuesday.

If Washington and Pyongyang manage to reach an agreement during the talks, it will pave the path for the third summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Depending on the outcome of the negotiations, Kim may reportedly arrive in South Korea in November to participate in a summit between Seoul and the ASEAN member states.

"If there is progress for denuclearization talks between the U.

S. and North Korea, everything is possible," the NIS said.

The agency added that Kim may soon visit China to meet President Xi Jinping.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula significantly improved last year after North Korean leader Kim's talks with South Korean leader Moon Jae-in and US President Trump. In June 2018, Kim and Trump reached an agreement, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote the complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for the freezing of US-South Korean military drills and potential removal of the US sanctions.

However, the negotiating process stalled this year as tensions escalated after Pyongyang's recent missile tests.