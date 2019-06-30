US, North Korean Working Teams to Begin Talks in Coming Weeks - Trump

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said Sunday he had agreed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to set up working teams that would begin negotiations in the coming weeks.

"We have agree to have teams set up...

Over the next two or three weeks the teams are going to start working to see whether or not they can do something. Very big stuff, pretty complicated," Trump said.

Asked if he had invited Kim to the White House, which he said he wanted to do, Trump told reporters at a briefing that "at some point it will all happen."