US Northern Command Website Down, No Malicious Activity Detected - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2023 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The Northern Command (NORTHCOM) said on Wednesday that it is aware of a disruption to its website, but it has not detected any malicious activity,

"We are aware of the disruption in our website services.

No malicious activities are occurring," NORTHCOM said via Twitter.

The American Forces Public Information Management System, which hosts NORTHCOM's website, pushed a code update that is causing the page to load incorrectly, the statement said.

The issue will be fixed soon, the statement added.

