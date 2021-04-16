US, Norway Ink Deal to Expand Defense Cooperation - Blinken

The United States and Norway have signed a deal to deepen their defense cooperation and strengthen NATO operations, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

"Today in Oslo, the United States of America and the Kingdom of Norway concluded the Supplementary Defense Cooperation Agreement (SDCA), which will allow our countries to deepen bilateral security cooperation, strengthen NATO operations, and increase Transatlantic security," Blinken said in a statement.

The agreement reflects the commitment of both countries to reinvigorating trans-Atlantic alliances to "meet common security challenges and protect shared interests," Blinken said.

The deal underscores a long-time bilateral partnership in security, he added.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby in a separate news release noted that the agreement would advance transatlantic security for "decades to come."