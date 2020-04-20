US, Norway Prototype Effort Seeks Solid Fuel Propulsion for Hypersonic Missiles - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A joint US-Norwegian defense project known as the Tactical High-Speed Offensive Ramjet for Extended Range, or THOR-ER, seeks to create solid fuel rocket engines that will allow a new class of missiles to achieve hypersonic speeds in a bid to close the gap between the United States and potential adversaries that have already developed super high-speed projectiles, the Defense Department said in a press release on Monday

"The THOR-ER effort aims to cooperatively develop and integrate advancements in solid fuel ramjet technologies into full-size prototypes that are affordable, attain high-speeds, and achieve extended range, culminating in flight demonstrations in operationally relevant conditions.

The effort will also consider potential U.S. and Norwegian co-production opportunities," the release said.

THOR-ER involves collaborative research efforts involving the US Navy's Naval Air Warfare Center, Weapons Division China Lake; the Norwegian Defense Research Establishment; and Norwegian industry partner Nammo, the release noted.

"Nammo's new propulsion solutions are closing the range gap between the US and its future potential adversaries," Nammo Group CEO Morten Brandtzæg said in the release.

Russian and Chinese demonstrations of new hypersonic missiles in recent years have prompted the United States to revive previously mothballed efforts to develop such missiles.