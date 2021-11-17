UrduPoint.com

US, Norwegian Defense Chiefs Discuss Russian Activity In High North - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has met with Norwegian Defense Minister Odd Roger Enoksen to discuss Russian activity in the High North region and the challenges it allegedly represents, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosted Norwegian Defense Minister Odd Roger Enoksen for meetings at the Pentagon today," the release said on Tuesday. "Norway shares a small land border with Russia, and constantly interacts with its neighbor in the High North. Austin said he looks forward to deeper discussions with Norwegian allies on the challenges President Vladimir Putin's Russia presents."

Norway is concerned over Russia's military capabilities in the vicinity of its borders and welcomes the increased interest to the region on behalf of the United States and other allies, the release said.

"In a sense, Norway is the alliance's eyes and ears in the High North," the release quoted Austin as saying.

Enoksen noted that the United States is Norway' most important ally, the release said.

Norway is a founding member of the NATO and has been actively engaged with the US military. Since 1981, the Nordic country has stored US marine Corps equipment in facilities near Trondheim, according to the release.

During his visit to Norway in October, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is ready to increase defense cooperation with its northern neighbor and launch consultations at the ministerial level.

