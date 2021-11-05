UrduPoint.com

US Not Addressing China Threat, Needs 'Sense Of Urgency" - Pentagon Innovation Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The US armed forces, government and the entire political and industrial system are not moving fast enough to address the challenge posed by China or to keep up with Beijing's rapidly advancing technological base, Pentagon Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Director Mike Brown said on Thursday.

"We are not going fast enough to address the threat with China," Brown told the Aspen Security Forum 2021 in Colorado. "We ought to have an incredible sense of urgency to change those 60-year-old (US military) acquisition practices."

Brown warned that the United States was losing the technological edge it had always in the past enjoyed and still took for granted over China.

The US military and the nation's educational system needed to invest massively in the country's youth to expand its science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) expertise, he said.

"We are losing our technological edge. We need more STEM talent. We need that kind of excitement and a resurgement (of passion) about we can do. China is doing that long term thinking. We have to do it as well," Brown said.

The United States was not making the trade off needed for investment in talent and technology for the future. Congress and the Biden administration needed to make the basic investments needed in science and technology, Brown added.

