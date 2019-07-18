UrduPoint.com
US Not Adequately Addressing Cyber Threats Despite Multitude Of 'Alarm Bells' - Lawmaker

The US government is not doing enough to address cybersecurity threats despite a multitude of alarming indicators, Congressman John Katko told Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The US government is not doing enough to address cybersecurity threats despite a multitude of alarming indicators, Congressman John Katko told Sputnik on Thursday.

"I look into cybersecurity issues in general, and the cyber threat in particular, as really a precursor to what was happening with 9/11," Katko said. "There are all kinds of alarm bells and we're just not adequately addressing them."

Katko said the US government had many indications that something major was about to happen before the United States was attacked on September 11, but it failed to heed the warnings.

"I feel the same way about cybersecurity right now," Katko said.

The congressman from New York criticized what he called the US government's failure to prioritize cybersecurity, saying that different agencies are fighting over which one should address the issue.

President Donald Trump and Congress should appoint a "Cyber Czar" to oversee multi-agency efforts and prioritize the move under the heading of a national security threat, Katko said.

Trump requested more than $9.6 billion in his 2020 budget proposal to expand the three main cyber missions of the Defense Department. The financing will cover 26 Defense Department cyber objectives, the Office of Budget Management said in March.

The United States ranked fifth out of 60 nations in providing effective cybersecurity, according to the Global Cyber Security Index published in February.

