US Not Adjusting Nuclear Posture Following Russian Suspension of New START - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The United States will not change its nuclear force posture in the wake of Russia's decision to suspend participation in the New START treaty, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Wednesday.

"No changes in terms of our posture.

Nothing is changing in terms of the obligations that we are set to meet," Singh said during a press briefing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension during a state-of-the-nation speech earlier this week. US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called the decision a "big mistake" by Russia.