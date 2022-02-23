US Not Aiming to Max Out Sanctions on Russia, But to Prevent Invasion of Ukraine- Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The new US sanctions imposed on Russia are not an end in themselves, but rather a way to prevent a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a senior Biden administration official said during a press briefing.

"No one should think that our ultimate goal is to max out on sanctions. They are not an end of themselves. Sanctions are meant to serve a higher purpose, which is to deter and prevent. We want to prevent a large scale invasion of Ukraine that involves the seizure of major cities, including Kiev," the official said on Tuesday.