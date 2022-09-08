US Not as Close to Concluding Iran Deal as It Would Have Liked - White House

UrduPoint.com

The United States is at the moment not as close to concluding a deal on Iran's nuclear program as it would have liked to have been, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The United States is at the moment not as close to concluding a deal on Iran's nuclear program as it would have liked to have been, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"It's clear to us that there are still gaps and we are not as close to concluding a deal as we would have liked to have been," Kirby said during a press briefing.

