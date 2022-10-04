UrduPoint.com

US Not Asked To Assist In Nord Stream Sabotage Investigation - Senior Military Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The United States has not yet been asked to provide assistance in the investigation into the potential sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines between Russia and Europe, a senior US military official said on Monday.

"As I understand it, the investigation continues by our European partners in the region. To my knowledge, we've not been asked to provide any specific capabilities from (the Defense Department) at this time," the military official said.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin offered such assistance last week and the US continues to be ready to provide it, the official added.

On September 26, a rapid gas pressure drop and fuel leakage were detected along two of the Nord Stream pipelines, which transfer Russian energy to Europe. Initial investigations by Swedish and Danish authorities point toward likely sabotage, leading to the Russian Prosecutor General's Office to investigate the incident as an act of international terrorism.

