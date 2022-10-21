UrduPoint.com

US Not Asking American Firms To Avoid 'Davos In The Desert' Event In Riyadh - White House

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US Not Asking American Firms to Avoid 'Davos in the Desert' Event in Riyadh - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The United States is not advising US companies to avoid attending the Future Investment Initiative conference, also known as Davos in the Desert, that will take place in Saudi Arabia next week, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"No, we are not talking to US companies in advising or discouraging them to not attend the Davos in the Desert," Kirby said during a press briefing.

US companies will decide for themselves weather to attend the Davos in the Desert event, Kirby added.

Some 400 American CEOs are expected to attend the three-day conference that kicks off on October 25, according to media reports.

Saudi Arabia has rejected US accusations that it is aligning itself with Russia following the decision by the Saudi-led OPEC+ group to slash oil production by 2 million barrels per day.

Riyadh said the decision to slash oil production was to stabilize the global market amid declining demand caused by a slowing economy around the world.

Related Topics

Weather World Russia White House Oil United States Saudi Arabia October Market Media Event Million

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 helpline restored

Rescue 1122 helpline restored

26 seconds ago
 DC for ensuring tight security for Bangladeshi cri ..

DC for ensuring tight security for Bangladeshi cricket team

27 seconds ago
 US Lawmakers Seek to Pass $50Bln Military Aid Pack ..

US Lawmakers Seek to Pass $50Bln Military Aid Package to Arm Ukraine for a Year ..

29 seconds ago
 President urges parties to evolve consensus on ear ..

President urges parties to evolve consensus on early elections

30 seconds ago
 US to Strictly Enforce Sanctions, Make Harder for ..

US to Strictly Enforce Sanctions, Make Harder for Iran to Sell Arms to Russia -W ..

32 seconds ago
 Senator Murphy Says US Should Be 'Stingier' in Sec ..

Senator Murphy Says US Should Be 'Stingier' in Security Partnership With Saudi A ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.