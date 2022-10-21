US Not Asking American Firms to Avoid 'Davos in the Desert' Event in Riyadh - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The United States is not advising US companies to avoid attending the Future Investment Initiative conference, also known as Davos in the Desert, that will take place in Saudi Arabia next week, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"No, we are not talking to US companies in advising or discouraging them to not attend the Davos in the Desert," Kirby said during a press briefing.

US companies will decide for themselves weather to attend the Davos in the Desert event, Kirby added.

Some 400 American CEOs are expected to attend the three-day conference that kicks off on October 25, according to media reports.

Saudi Arabia has rejected US accusations that it is aligning itself with Russia following the decision by the Saudi-led OPEC+ group to slash oil production by 2 million barrels per day.

Riyadh said the decision to slash oil production was to stabilize the global market amid declining demand caused by a slowing economy around the world.