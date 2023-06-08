UrduPoint.com

US Not Asking Anyone To Choose Between US, China - Blinken

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 08:54 PM

The United States is not asking any nation to choose between Washington and Beijing, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday during his trip to Riyadh

"With regard to China, we've also been very clear we are not asking anyone to choose between the United States and China.

We are simply trying to demonstrate the benefits of our partnership and the affirmative agenda that we bring and what we are trying to bring and what we are trying to do," Blinken said during a joint press conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan.

