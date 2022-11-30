UrduPoint.com

US Not Asking Nations To Choose Between Washington, Beijing - Kirby

November 30, 2022

US Not Asking Nations To Choose Between Washington, Beijing - Kirby

The United States has never asked other countries to choose between Washington and Beijing and will not do so now, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The United States has never asked other countries to choose between Washington and Beijing and will not do so now, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We are not asking nations to choose between the United States and China. We never have and we're not going to start doing that now," Kirby said during a press conference.

