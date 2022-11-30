US Not Asking Nations To Choose Between Washington, Beijing - Kirby

The United States has never asked other countries to choose between Washington and Beijing and will not do so now, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday

"We are not asking nations to choose between the United States and China. We never have and we're not going to start doing that now," Kirby said during a press conference.