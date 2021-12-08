US Not at Point Right Now to Prepare for Evacuation of Citizens From Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The United States is not at the point right now to prepare for the evacuation of American citizens from Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"Typically, if a security situation deteriorates, the State Department issues a travel warning or travel advisory, obviously our Embassy would provide consular service, we're not even at that point right now," Psaki said during a press briefing.