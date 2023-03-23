UrduPoint.com

US Not At War With Russia, Only Goal To Help Ukraine Defend Itself - General Milley

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 10:11 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The United States is not at war with Russia and its only goal is to help Ukraine defend itself, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Thursday.

"Our task is to help Ukraine defend itself. The United States is not at war with Russia even though Russia tries to portray that. We are helping a country defend itself," Milley said at the budget hearing.

More Stories From World

