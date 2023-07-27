Open Menu

US Not Aware If Wagner Group Involved In Niger Mutiny - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 11:08 PM

US Not Aware if Wagner Group Involved in Niger Mutiny - State Dept.

The United States is not aware that the private military company Wagner Group is involved in the mutiny in Niger, US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The United States is not aware that the private military company Wagner Group is involved in the mutiny in Niger, US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Thursday.

"I am not aware of any indications that the Wagner Group could be involved," Patel said when asked whether the US government have seen any signs that the Wagner Group may be involved.

Patel said the situation in Niger continues to be fluid and he would not speculate on this topic.

On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard blocked President Mohamed Bazoum inside the presidential palace, closed the country's borders and imposed a nationwide curfew.

