UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Not Buying Fighter Aircraft Fast Enough To Replace Aging Fleet - Air Force General

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 10:10 PM

US Not Buying Fighter Aircraft Fast Enough to Replace Aging Fleet - Air Force General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The United States was not buying new combat fighter planes at a fast enough rate to replace its more than a quarter century old aging fleet, US Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Planning and Programs Lt. Gen. David Nahom said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"We are not buying fighters fast enough that are falling off due to age," Nahom told a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Navy and Air Force weapons systems divestments. "Forty-four percent of Air Force aircraft are flying beyond their initial service life.

Nahom said the US Air Force fleet had an average age of 28 years which was the oldest of any service and it still included many earlier versions of the F-15 jet, which first flew nearly half a century ago in 1972.

Many of them were reaching a point where they could no longer be renewed for more service, he said.

"In the modernized F-15X, "We are benefiting from billions of Dollars of Saudi and Qatari investment into that platform for future warfare defense of the homeland and carry outsize weapons we've got to get these units," Nahom said.

However, F-15C jets were now flying far too long beyond their initial service life, Nahom added.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Century Saudi David United States National University From Billion

Recent Stories

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

3 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

6 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

7 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

8 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

9 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.