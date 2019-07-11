UrduPoint.com
US Not Complying With Obligations To Cut Nuclear Delivery Vehicles - Russian General Staff

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:09 PM

US Not Complying With Obligations to Cut Nuclear Delivery Vehicles - Russian General Staff

The number of nuclear delivery vehicles exceeded by the United States under the New START treaty is comparable to the combined nuclear potential of the UK and France, department head at the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, Gen. Andrey Sterlin, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The number of nuclear delivery vehicles exceeded by the United States under the New START treaty is comparable to the combined nuclear potential of the UK and France, department head at the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, Gen. Andrey Sterlin, said Thursday.

He said the US, unlike Russia, was not complying with its obligations under the New START, in particular, on re-equipping part of the heavy bombers and strategic missile launchers.

"The United States actually has more nuclear weapon delivery vehicles than prescribed by the treaty. The excess on delivery vehicles is comparable to the combined nuclear potential of the UK and France," Sterlin said at hearings on strategic stability in the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament.

