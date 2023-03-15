US Not Concerned by Russia-China-Iran Drills in Gulf of Oman, Will Monitor - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The United States is not concerned by the Russia-China-Iran naval drills in the Gulf of Oman, but will monitor them, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"No, look nations, they conduct military training exercises, it's not the first time that the Russians and the Chinese have trained together. So we're going to watch it, we'll monitor it, obviously, to make sure that there's no threat resulting from this training exercise to our national security interests or those of our allies and partners in the region, but nations train, we do it all the time. And we'll watch it as best we can," Kirby told CNN.