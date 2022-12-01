UrduPoint.com

US Not Concerned Over Presence Of Kim's Daughter At Missile Launch - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2022 | 06:00 PM

US Not Concerned Over Presence of Kim's Daughter at Missile Launch - Ambassador

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The presence of the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the missile launch site causes no concerns to the United States, US Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg said on Thursday.

Goldberg was asked about the participation of Kim's daughter in state events and her possible future role in talks between the US and North Korea. The US ambassador said in response that he was more concerned with the missile launch itself rather than with the presence of Kim's daughter there. He added that there was no need to think about her future participation in talks, since she was only ten years old, while stressing that the US wholeheartedly supports gender equality.

Kim's daughter was seen in public for the first time during the launch of ICBM Hwasong-17 on November 18. The North Korean authorities revealed the appearance of Kim's child for the first time.

According to media reports, the North Korean leader has three children, who were born in 2010, 2013 and 2017. US basketball player Dennis Rodman, who visited North Korea in 2013, said a girl named Kim Ju Ae was born that year.

Related Topics

South Korea United States North Korea SITE Kim Jong November 2017 Media

Recent Stories

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

56 minutes ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

1 hour ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

1 hour ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

2 hours ago
 U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.