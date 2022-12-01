SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The presence of the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the missile launch site causes no concerns to the United States, US Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg said on Thursday.

Goldberg was asked about the participation of Kim's daughter in state events and her possible future role in talks between the US and North Korea. The US ambassador said in response that he was more concerned with the missile launch itself rather than with the presence of Kim's daughter there. He added that there was no need to think about her future participation in talks, since she was only ten years old, while stressing that the US wholeheartedly supports gender equality.

Kim's daughter was seen in public for the first time during the launch of ICBM Hwasong-17 on November 18. The North Korean authorities revealed the appearance of Kim's child for the first time.

According to media reports, the North Korean leader has three children, who were born in 2010, 2013 and 2017. US basketball player Dennis Rodman, who visited North Korea in 2013, said a girl named Kim Ju Ae was born that year.