US Not Confirming Plans to Meet With Russian Lawmakers at OSCE PA - Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) US lawmakers have not confirmed their participation in the bilateral meeting with the Russian delegation on the sidelines of the upcoming meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) despite previously reached agreements, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said on Tuesday.

The 28th annual session of the OSCE PA will run from July 4-8 in Luxembourg.

"The full-format bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the OSCE PA, which starts this week in Luxembourg, has not been confirmed yet .

.. It seemed that we have reached agreement, but no. As of today, even this meeting has not been confirmed," Kosachev said, as aired by Vmeste-RF, the broadcaster of the Russian upper house.

He voiced the belief that anti-Russia sentiment prevailing in the US parliament was one of the reasons behind absence of interparliamentary dialogue.

"This may continue until November of the next year, when new mid-term elections will be held in the [US] Congress," Kosachev added.