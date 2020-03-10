The United States is not contemplating deploying ground troops in Syria's province of Idlib, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey said during a press briefing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The United States is not contemplating deploying ground troops in Syria's province of Idlib, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"I think you can forget about ground troops," Jeffrey told reporters. "Ground troops is only an extreme measure."

Jeffrey also said that Turkey has demonstrated the ability to defend itself in Idlib.