UrduPoint.com

US Not Considering Imposing 'Preemptive' Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 09:30 PM

US Not Considering Imposing 'Preemptive' Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) The US administration is not considering imposing preventive sanctions against Russia because of the crisis in Ukraine, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Sunday.

"Right now we are not considering a preemptive sanction regime," Kirby told Fox news, adding that "if it's a deterrent and you use it before the aggression is made or the transgression is made, then you lose your deterrent effect.

"

"If you punish somebody for something that they haven't done yet, then they might as well just go ahead and do it. So we believe there's a deterrent effect by keeping them in reserve and we have been very clear with the international community and with Mr. Putin about the severity of the economic consequences that he could face," he stressed.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon Vladimir Putin Sunday

Recent Stories

UN marks World Radio Day

UN marks World Radio Day

1 hour ago
 The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; conclu ..

The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; concludes its successful campaign by ..

1 hour ago
 The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowled ..

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation

1 hour ago
 34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

1 hour ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educa ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educational Centre&#039;; meets stu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>