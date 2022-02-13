US Not Considering Imposing 'Preemptive' Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) The US administration is not considering imposing preventive sanctions against Russia because of the crisis in Ukraine, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Sunday.

"Right now we are not considering a preemptive sanction regime," Kirby told Fox news, adding that "if it's a deterrent and you use it before the aggression is made or the transgression is made, then you lose your deterrent effect.

"

"If you punish somebody for something that they haven't done yet, then they might as well just go ahead and do it. So we believe there's a deterrent effect by keeping them in reserve and we have been very clear with the international community and with Mr. Putin about the severity of the economic consequences that he could face," he stressed.