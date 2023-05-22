US Not Considering Lifting Sanctions on Chinese Defense Minister - State Dept.

The United States is not planning to ease any sanctions on China, including on its defense minister, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The United States is not planning to ease any sanctions on China, including on its defense minister, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

When asked whether the State Department is considering lifting sanctions on China's Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu, Miller said: "No, we are not."

"We are not planning to lift sanctions on him or on China more broadly," Miller told reporters.