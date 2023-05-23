UrduPoint.com

US Not Considering Lifting Sanctions On Chinese Defense Minister - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 12:00 AM

US Not Considering Lifting Sanctions on Chinese Defense Minister - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The United States is not planning to ease any sanctions on China, including on its defense minister, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

When asked whether the State Department is considering lifting sanctions on China's Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu, Miller said: "No, we are not."

"We are not planning to lift sanctions on him or on China more broadly," Miller told reporters.

Related Topics

China United States

Recent Stories

US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New ..

US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New York - State Dept.

25 minutes ago
 UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to K ..

UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to Kiev: 'Our Aim is to See End to ..

44 minutes ago
 Portugal Has No Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine - F ..

Portugal Has No Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

44 minutes ago
 UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says ..

UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says OPEC Secretary General

55 minutes ago
 10 Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

10 Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan Tourism Website launched in China to prom ..

Pakistan Tourism Website launched in China to promote bilateral tourism

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.