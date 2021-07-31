UrduPoint.com

US Not Considering National Vaccine Requirement 'At This Time' - White House

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Not Considering National Vaccine Requirement 'At This Time' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The Biden administration is not currently considering a national vaccine requirement, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday.

"A national vaccine requirement is not under consideration at this time," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

The US Federal government and several local jurisdictions have reimposed some masking requirements amid the rise in cases due to the Delta variant.

