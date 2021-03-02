US Not Considering Sharing COVID-19 Vaccines with Mexico, Focus on Americans - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States is not considering sharing COVID-19 vaccines with Mexico at the moment, citing the Biden administration's focus on vaccinating the American public, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is expected to ask President Joe Biden for access to US supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine during their virtual bilateral meeting later in the day.

"No, the President [Joe Biden] made clear that he is focused on ensuring vaccines are accessible to every American," Psaki told reporters in response to a question about Lopez Obrador's expected request.

Psaki said the United States will consider additional help to neighboring nations - Canada and Mexico - after the American public has been vaccinated.