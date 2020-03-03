US Not Considering Suspending Tariffs on China, Europe Due to Coronavirus - Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The United States is not considering any plans to suspend tariffs on goods from China and Europe in order to ease economic pressure caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) but could consider such a step in the future, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said during his Congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"We are not considering that at the moment, but as this progresses ... we'll look at all the options," Mnuchin said in testimony to the House Ways and Means Committee.

Commenting on the US role in the international response to the spread of the coronavirus, the secretary emphasized that the US was working in close cooperation with its foreign partners.

"We are coordinating with the central banks and finance ministries around the world on this issue," he said.

Mnuchin repeatedly noted that the outbreak is an evolving situation which requires a serious response. The Treasury secretary noted that the US has formed special task force group which has already begun studying the impact of coronavirus on the US economy.

"As this progresses, we may come back to Congress and look for special actions," Mnuchin said.

At least six people have died in the United States after being infected with the coronavirus, while another 91 patients have tested positive, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.