US Not Considering Unilateral Actions to Support Ukraine, Including Sending Troops - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States is not considering any unilateral actions to support Ukraine, including sending American troops to the country, amid mounting tensions with Russia, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"You mean sending US troops to Ukraine? No," Psaki told a briefing, when asked whether the White House is weighing any unilateral actions to support Kiev, including sending troops to Ukraine.

In January, 8,500 American troops were placed on high alert in response to the situation around Ukraine. These 8,500 troops on high alert are from brigade combat teams, medical personnel, aviation support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, according to the Pentagon.