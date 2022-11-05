US Not Cooperating on Issues Related to Staffing of Embassy in Moscow - Russian Ambassador

SAN FRANCISCO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The United States itself is not taking the steps necessary to improve the work of the embassy in Moscow, and the situation in the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington is not getting better, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in response to a Sputnik question on Friday.

"They don't want to increase the number of their staff today, saying maybe the Russians will falter and allow to hire local staff, but then we won't get the number of visas that we need. They don't give us a single visa altruistically," Antonov said.

"People leave, business trips end, but we are not given visas. Americans agree to issue visas to our employee only if they receive visas for themselves," he added. "We have set a figure: 455 people in bilateral missions. But the Americans don't do that and do not want to (increase the number of diplomats to the agreed level).

Because they lived well when a thousand local personnel worked for the interests of the United States, they did not need such a number. We have a different system, different security requirements."

Antonov said that Russia proposed to determine the categories of employees in the diplomatic missions that would be exempted, for example, embassy doctors and teachers, but the lack of contacts with the United States impedes any resolution.

"There is no dialogue," the ambassador stated.

"We are ready to approach the issue of zeroing all restrictions, but we must start looking globally. How many sanctions have been imposed on Russia. Moreover, they impose sanctions that they themselves suffer from, and then ask the Foreign Ministry to lift restrictions," he said.