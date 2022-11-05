UrduPoint.com

US Not Cooperating On Issues Related To Staffing Of Embassy In Moscow - Russian Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2022 | 04:10 AM

US Not Cooperating on Issues Related to Staffing of Embassy in Moscow - Russian Ambassador

SAN FRANCISCO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The United States itself is not taking the steps necessary to improve the work of the embassy in Moscow, and the situation in the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington is not getting better, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in response to a Sputnik question on Friday.

"They don't want to increase the number of their staff today, saying maybe the Russians will falter and allow to hire local staff, but then we won't get the number of visas that we need. They don't give us a single visa altruistically," Antonov said.

"People leave, business trips end, but we are not given visas. Americans agree to issue visas to our employee only if they receive visas for themselves," he added. "We have set a figure: 455 people in bilateral missions. But the Americans don't do that and do not want to (increase the number of diplomats to the agreed level).

Because they lived well when a thousand local personnel worked for the interests of the United States, they did not need such a number. We have a different system, different security requirements."

Antonov said that Russia proposed to determine the categories of employees in the diplomatic missions that would be exempted, for example, embassy doctors and teachers, but the lack of contacts with the United States impedes any resolution.

"There is no dialogue," the ambassador stated.

"We are ready to approach the issue of zeroing all restrictions, but we must start looking globally. How many sanctions have been imposed on Russia. Moreover, they impose sanctions that they themselves suffer from, and then ask the Foreign Ministry to lift restrictions," he said.

Related Topics

Resolution Business Moscow Russia Washington United States Visa All From Employment

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad ..

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad incident

4 hours ago
 White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Vis ..

White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Visited Kiev to Discuss $400Mln A ..

4 hours ago
 Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippi ..

Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippines - Disaster Agency

4 hours ago
 Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auctio ..

Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auction

4 hours ago
 Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts ..

Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts of world, including Pakistan: ..

4 hours ago
 G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ba ..

G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ballistic Missile Test Launches ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.