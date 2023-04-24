US Not Currently Considering US Forces on Ground in Sudan to Evacuate Americans - Sullivan

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The United States does not currently foresee it will need to deploy American forces to Sudan to help facilitate the departure of US citizens amid violent clashes between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"We believe that the current course that we are on, which is to continue to try to facilitate and support this land evacuation route, is the best way for us to proceed again that involves a set of ISR (US Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) assets. It does not currently involve US forces on the ground," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

Moreover, the United States is moving naval assets within the region to support the departure of American citizens that have begun arriving in Port Sudan at the Red Sea, Sullivan added.

The US special forces troops already evacuated under 100 US diplomatic personnel and their families from the US Embassy in Khartoum over the weekend in an operation that lasted under an hour, according to Pentagon officials.

Violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular army and the paramilitary group RSF on April 15, with the epicenter in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a truce from last Friday to Sunday for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.