US Not Decided On Returning Military Personnel To Embassy In Kiev - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2022 | 01:30 AM

US Not Decided on Returning Military Personnel to Embassy in Kiev - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The United States has not yet made a decision regarding the return of the military personnel to the US embassy in Kiev amid Russia's special military operation in the country, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We haven't made any decisions about potential return of US military members to Ukraine for that purpose and that purpose being an effort to guard our embassy compound (in Kiev)," Price said during a press briefing.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States had reopened its embassy in Kiev and enhanced security protocols to protect its staff.

Also on Wednesday, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced Bridget Brink's nomination to serve as the next US ambassador to Ukraine.

Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday that officials from the departments of Defense and State are discussing possible security options for the US embassy in Kiev after the United States resumed operations there. 

