UrduPoint.com

US Not Decided On Vaccination Requirement For Foreign Travelers - White House

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 09:26 PM

US Not Decided On Vaccination Requirement for Foreign Travelers - White House

The Biden administration has not yet made a decision on the vaccination requirement for foreign travelers seeking to enter United States but the respective policy is being worked out, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The Biden administration has not yet made a decision on the vaccination requirement for foreign travelers seeking to enter United States but the respective policy is being worked out, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said on Thursday.

"Part of that [foreign travel opening] planning is a phased approach that foreign nationals traveling to the United States may, there is still policy work being done here, may need to have some type of a vaccine requirement but that's not a decision at this point," Zients said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

White House United States May

Recent Stories

Man kills brother to avenge wife's murder

Man kills brother to avenge wife's murder

1 minute ago
 Court extends physical remand of HESCO's Executive ..

Court extends physical remand of HESCO's Executive Engineer, Line Superintendent ..

1 minute ago
 GCU holds workshop on academic research

GCU holds workshop on academic research

1 minute ago
 'Youm-e-Estehsal' observed in Hangu

'Youm-e-Estehsal' observed in Hangu

1 minute ago
 Youm-i-Ehtesal Kashmir observed at MNSUA

Youm-i-Ehtesal Kashmir observed at MNSUA

2 minutes ago
 Belarusian Sprinter Timanovskaya Surprised Her Sto ..

Belarusian Sprinter Timanovskaya Surprised Her Story Turned Into 'Political Scan ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.