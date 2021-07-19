US Not Differentiating Between Russia, China When Dealing With Cyber Attacks - Psaki

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The Biden administration approach to dealing with the alleged cyber threat emanating from Russia is not different from the one it takes with respect to China, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"I would note that we are actually elevating and taking steps to not only speak out publicly, but certainly take action as it relates to problematic cyber activities from China in a different way, but as we have from Russia as well. We are not differentiating," Psaki said dueing a press briefing.