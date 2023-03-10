US Not Directly Involved in Saudi-Iranian Negotiations to Restore Ties - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Saudi Arabia kept the United States informed about its talks with Iran to restore diplomatic ties, but US officials were not involved in this matter, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"The Saudis did keep us informed about these talks that they were having, just as we keep them informed on our diplomatic engagements, but we weren't directly involved," Kirby said during a conference call.