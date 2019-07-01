UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Not Discussing 'Nuclear Freeze' By North Korea - Bolton

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:55 PM

US Not Discussing 'Nuclear Freeze' by North Korea - Bolton

The United States is not discussing a nuclear freeze by North Korea that would allow Pyongyang to keep, but not increase its nuclear arsenal, and media reports to the contrary amount to an attempt to hinder US President Donald Trump's efforts at denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, National Security Advisor John Bolton said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The United States is not discussing a nuclear freeze by North Korea that would allow Pyongyang to keep, but not increase its nuclear arsenal, and media reports to the contrary amount to an attempt to hinder US President Donald Trump's efforts at denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, National Security Advisor John Bolton said in a statement on Monday.

"I read this [New York Times] story with curiosity. Neither the [National Security Council] staff nor I have discussed or heard of any desire to "settle for a nuclear freeze by [North Korea]." This was a reprehensible attempt by someone to box in the President. There should be consequences," Bolton said via Twitter.

On Sunday, the New York Times reported that the Trump administration is considering an approach that would amount to a nuclear freeze, whereby the United States would accept North Korea's status as a nuclear power in exchange for Pyongyang agreeing to not increase the number of nuclear weapons.

Also on Sunday, Trump briefly stepped over the demarcation line separating North and South Korea at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, becoming the first US president to do so. The two leaders held an hour-long meeting inside the Freedom House on the South Korean side of the Demilitarized Zone.

The United States and South Korea have since 2018 been engaged in diplomatic efforts to convince North Korea to dismantle its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Related Topics

Exchange Twitter Nuclear Trump Pyongyang York New York South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong Sunday 2018 Media Arsenal

Recent Stories

Multan Police arrest three dacoits, recover cash, ..

2 seconds ago

Government determined to punish plunderers of nati ..

4 seconds ago

Most OPEC+ Countries Want to Extend Oil Deal by 9 ..

7 seconds ago

Turkish Parliament Speaker Says Glad to See Russia ..

9 seconds ago

Man dies in road mishap in Quetta

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs law ministry to withdraw A- ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.