UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Not Discussing Sending Any Arms To Ukraine 'Out Of Stride' - National Security Advisor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:35 PM

US Not Discussing Sending Any Arms to Ukraine 'Out of Stride' - National Security Advisor

The United States is not discussing sending any arms to Ukraine "out of stride," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The United States is not discussing sending any arms to Ukraine "out of stride," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"We have an ongoing security relationship, there is no discussion of doing something out of stride," Sullivan said when asked whether the Biden administration is discussing sending additional military equipment to Ukraine.

However, Sullivan noted that the United States has filled in such requests from Ukraine in the past and will fill the requests in the future given that Washington is willing to provide certain types of material.

"That's an ongoing dialogue that we have between our security teams and their security teams," he said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington United States From

Recent Stories

US Sees Russia's Forces Withdrawal From Ukraine Bo ..

31 seconds ago

Iraq Orders Evacuation of Citizens From Coronaviru ..

32 seconds ago

Prime Minister for developing strong Pakistan-Hung ..

33 seconds ago

S.Africa national carrier SAA exits business rescu ..

36 seconds ago

Top seed Zverev crashes out in Munich to world 107 ..

6 minutes ago

Roskomnadzor Demands From Facebook to Restore Acce ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.