US Not Discussing Sending Any Arms to Ukraine 'Out of Stride' - National Security Advisor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The United States is not discussing sending any arms to Ukraine "out of stride," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"We have an ongoing security relationship, there is no discussion of doing something out of stride," Sullivan said when asked whether the Biden administration is discussing sending additional military equipment to Ukraine.

However, Sullivan noted that the United States has filled in such requests from Ukraine in the past and will fill the requests in the future given that Washington is willing to provide certain types of material.

"That's an ongoing dialogue that we have between our security teams and their security teams," he said.