US Not Dissuading African Countries From Working With China to Achieve Goals - Envoy to UN

UNUITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The United States is not dissuading African countries from working with China to achieve their goals, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday.

"We are not telling African countries they shouldn't work with China," Thomas-Greenfield said during an interview at a Truman Center event.

"If they are able to work with China and meet the goals that they have, we're not telling them not to do that."

The United States' approach is focused on offering its own support and partnership to African countries, Thomas-Greenfield said.

Although the United States now exists in a multipolar world, Washington has worked to ensure it has a leadership role in that world, Thomas-Greenfield added.