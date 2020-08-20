US Not Eligible to Use JCPOA Mechanisms - EU Spokeswoman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The United States has no right to use mechanisms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, as Washington is no longer a participant of the agreement, EU foreign policy spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said on Thursday.

"Given that the US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and has not participated in any JCPOA structures or activities subsequently, the US cannot be considered as a JCPOA participant. We therefore consider that the US is not in a position to resort to mechanisms reserved for JCPOA participants (such as the so called snapback)," Massrali said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to notify the United Nations Security Council that the US intended to restore all "snapback" sanctions on Iran.

The State Department said that sanctions would be reimposed 30 days after the United Nations received Washington's notification.

Washington has announced plans to trigger the snapback mechanism to reimpose all UN sanctions against Iran ” previously lifted under the JCPOA ” after failing to get the UN Security Council to pass a resolution aiming to indefinitely extend the arms UN embargo on Iran. The arms embargo is set to expire in October under the terms of the nuclear agreement. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has said that Washington's move to trigger snapback sanctions linked to the JCPOA was "illegal."