WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The United States is not encouraging Ukraine to conduct military operations within the internationally recognized territory of the Russian Federation, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"In terms of any potential operations into Russia, we are neither encouraging nor enabling the Ukrainian forces to do that," Kirby said during an event at Georgetown University.

However, Kirby said that support would remain for Ukraine should they express a desire to retake Crimea from Russia, as the US has never recognized their claim to the peninsula. The US likewise rejects Moscow's claims to other former regions of Ukraine that voted to join the Russian Federation. The statement comes as the US continues to provide military support, including long-range weapons, capable of striking Crimea, to Ukraine, as well as assisting Kiev in targeting and other tactical matters.