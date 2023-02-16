UrduPoint.com

US Not Encouraging Ukrainian Military Operations In Russia Itself - White House's Kirby

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 09:39 PM

US Not Encouraging Ukrainian Military Operations In Russia Itself - White House's Kirby

The United States is not encouraging Ukraine to conduct military operations within the internationally recognized territory of the Russian Federation, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The United States is not encouraging Ukraine to conduct military operations within the internationally recognized territory of the Russian Federation, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"In terms of any potential operations into Russia, we are neither encouraging nor enabling the Ukrainian forces to do that," Kirby said during an event at Georgetown University.

However, Kirby said that support would remain for Ukraine should they express a desire to retake Crimea from Russia, as the US has never recognized their claim to the peninsula. The US likewise rejects Moscow's claims to other former regions of Ukraine that voted to join the Russian Federation. The statement comes as the US continues to provide military support, including long-range weapons, capable of striking Crimea, to Ukraine, as well as assisting Kiev in targeting and other tactical matters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia White House Georgetown Kiev United States Event From

Recent Stories

Assailants shot dead at police picket are suspects ..

Assailants shot dead at police picket are suspects of F-9 Park incident: Police

39 seconds ago
 US Citizens Feel Less Financially Secure in 2023 A ..

US Citizens Feel Less Financially Secure in 2023 Amidst High Inflationary Levels ..

42 seconds ago
 LHC dismisses Imran Khan's plea for protective bai ..

LHC dismisses Imran Khan's plea for protective bail in terrorism case

43 seconds ago
 US Consul General visits Kasur

US Consul General visits Kasur

45 seconds ago
 PCB announces 50pc discount on HBL PSL 8 tickets f ..

PCB announces 50pc discount on HBL PSL 8 tickets for children

16 seconds ago
 Budapest Vows to Help Exclude Russian Oil, Nuclear ..

Budapest Vows to Help Exclude Russian Oil, Nuclear Industry From 10th EU Sanctio ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.