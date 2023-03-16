US Not Engaged in Arms Race With China, Does Not Believe Needs to Do It - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States is not engaged in an arms race with China because the Biden administration does not believe there is a need to do so, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The United States is not engaged in an arms race with China because the Biden administration does not believe there is a need to do so, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"The answer is 'no.' We are not and the reason why is because we don't believe we need to do it," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The United States continues not to seek conflict with China and does not believe that such a conflict is inevitable, Kirby added.

Kirby pointed out that the United States has real national security interests around the world and these do not always intersect "amicably" with the Chinese, but nevertheless, the United States will continue to defend them.

Earlier on Thursday, US Africa Command chief Gen. Michael Langley warned that if China was able to establish a military base in West Africa, it would change the whole geostrategic calculus of protecting the United States.