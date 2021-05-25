US Not Expecting to Solve Everything in Biden-Putin Meeting, Still Believes it Worthwhile

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The US does not anticipate that the upcoming meeting between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will resolve all the differences between the two countries, but still sees it as being in their interest, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated on Tuesday.

"We don't see this meeting as an opportunity to just talk about everything we agree on, we see this as a diplomatic opportunity for the United States, one that's in our national interest, which is to convey areas where we disagree, to have a conversation about concerns we have, and also look for a more stable and predictable path forward. We don't expect everything to be solved at the end of this meeting, but we think that it is in our interest to have the meeting, which is why we proposed it to the president," Psaki said.